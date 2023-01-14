Victory claims over small Ukrainian town expose rift among Russian forces

A rare Russian claim of military victory in eastern Ukraine has laid bare a bitter rift between Moscow's military chiefs and the head of a private mercenary group that has been fighting in the region.

Two days after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, announced that troops from his irregular private army had seized control of the small salt-mining town of Soledar, Russia's Defense Ministry announced victory in a statement Friday that made no mention of the mercenaries.

The lack of praise for his group's role in what would be Russia’s largest battlefield success in months drew a sharp response from Prigozhin.

The millionaire former restaurateur and ally of President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Soledar on Wednesday, and the Wagner Group posted a photo that appeared to show Prigozhin with fighters in one of the town's salt mines.

In an interview with Russian broadcaster RTVI on Friday, Prigozhin accused the military of “constantly trying to steal Wagner’s victory.”

His comments came shortly after Andrey Troshev, a senior Wagner commander said on Telegram that he was surprised by the ministry’s statement because “Soledar was taken solely by the efforts of the fighters of the Wagner PMC.”

Within hours, a second statement from Russia's Defense Ministry to “clarify” the situation said the “mission was successfully accomplished by the courageous and selfless actions of the volunteer assault units of the Wagner private military company.”

Ukrainian officials insisted Friday that its troops were holding on to parts of the town, which had a population of 10,000 before the Russian invasion in February. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his late-night video address that the battle “continues.”