Ukraine counteroffensive has 'no chance,' Putin says as Russians brace for long war

Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted Friday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had “no chance” and talked up Russia’s financial health at his country’s main international economic forum.

A day after his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NBC News that Russia risked losing the war if his forces could drive Russia back, Putin sounded bullish at the gathering of his country’s elite.

“Ukraine’s armed forces have no chance, I have no doubt about that,” he said in his keynote address to the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. Without providing any evidence, he added that they had lost about “about 30% of the arms supplied by the West without any success.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. Ramil Sitdikov / AFP - Getty Images

NBC News has not been unable to verify this claim, but the launch of the counteroffensive has seen the battlefield debut of western-supplied armored vehicles, including German Leopard tanks and American-made Bradley fighting vehicles.

In a seeming admission that the war would not end soon however, Putin told the forum that “additional funds were needed to strengthen defense and security, to purchase weapons.”

His comments after Zelenskyy said Thursday that the news from the front lines was “generally positive, but it’s very difficult,” days after the start of the long-awaited counteroffensive, aimed at driving Russian forces out of occupied territory.

His tone was matched by American officials, and there are also signs that some in Russia are preparing for a long slog.