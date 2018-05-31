Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

MOSCOW — Moscow has branded the “resurrection” of Russian journalist and Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko "propaganda" and claimed it casts doubt on other accusations made by the West.

Babchenko was widely reported to have been assassinated in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, before surprising virtually everyone by turning up alive at a news conference less than 24 hours later.

The head of Ukraine’s security services later told reporters that they had faked Babchenko's death to catch those who were trying to kill him. Even the reporter's wife and six children were kept out of the loop. Officials accused the Russian security services of ordering the attempted assassination of Babchenko.

In a statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow accused Ukraine of “fanning anti-Russian hysteria" and said the episode was “another anti-Russian provocation."

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (center) attends Wednesday's news conference in Kiev, Ukraine. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote a separate statement on her Facebook page stating that it was "obvious that a propaganda effect was part of the plan."

Russian state media used the Babchenko incident to raise questions about other allegations made against the Kremlin. RT drew a comparison between the Babchenko case and the recent poisonings and recoveries of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia — insinuating that both incidents had been faked.

Britain says the Skripals were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent called Novichok and has blamed Russia for the attack. Moscow has denied any involvement.