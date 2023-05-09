Troops will parade through Red Square and President Vladimir Putin will exalt his war in Ukraine on Tuesday, but scaled-back celebrations will see Russia’s cherished Victory Day showcase its vulnerability and military weakness, rather than its might.

The country’s annual holiday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany comes nearly 15 months into its own bloody invasion of its neighbor, and just days after an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, as well as the public escalation of a bitter feud between its top leaders ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Though Kyiv has denied involvement in the mysterious incident and mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to have backtracked on his threat to withdraw from a key battle, the most sacred day on the calendar for Putin’s Russia will take place under a growing shadow.

The high-profile clash over the struggle to capture Bakhmut illustrates the lack of any symbolic victory from a costly winter push. In addition, a wave of explosions have hit strategic targets deep inside Russia and several prominent pro-war figures in recent months, fueling a growing sense of unease over the security of territory Russia controls — from the capital to Crimea.

It has prompted authorities in many regions to scale back or cancel some of the military parades that normally draw huge crowds.

Red Square was closed to the public for two weeks ahead of the occasion, in an apparent move to stave off any security threats to the high-profile event in the heart of the capital. Moscow has also banned the use of civilian drones and ride-sharing services are unavailable in the city center, with security fears given new urgency by what the Kremlin claims was the Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin.

The “Immortal Regiment” procession, which sees hundreds of thousands of Russians march with the portraits of family members who fought against Nazi Germany every Victory Day, has been moved online, with people being asked to share photos of the veterans on social media, buildings and cars instead. Some activists and analysts have suggested that authorities may also have feared a potent display of the effects of the current war, especially if families brought portraits of the many killed in Ukraine.