How Russia's war in Ukraine came back to bite Putin at home

The currency is nosediving, the market is in panic and frantic citizens are trying to withdraw savings from increasingly barren ATMs. Meanwhile, anti-war protesters are joined by members of the billionaire elite who have broken rank against their embattled president. There are questions about the country’s capacity to survive the crisis — and what it may do next in desperation.

This is not Ukraine under siege, but rather the blowback for its invader, Russia.

When President Vladimir Putin launched his war on Ukraine, few predicted the conflict would have such immediate consequences for the Kremlin and the Russian people.

Not only has it drawn the anticipated barrage of Western sanctions, it has unleashed boycotts of Russian sponsors by Western businesses, countries closing their airspace to Russian planes, and international sports and entertainment events freezing out Moscow's competitors.

Almost overnight Russia has become a pariah.

The ruble, its currency, hit record lows after losing 40 percent of its value Monday. And shares plummeted so dramatically that the Moscow Exchange stock market ceased trading for three days straight. There is even a chance Russia could default on its debt for the first time since 1998, the Institute of International Finance, a banking lobby group, has warned.

In Moscow, there were telltale signs that Putin’s assault was harming his own people. Lines snaked outside ATMs as people tried to withdraw dollars to prevent their savings diminishing. And there was disruption on the subway as contactless payments systems went offline and more people resorted to old-fashioned paper tickets that they hadn't used in years.

“Things are becoming more expensive already,” said Marina Vinogradova, 39, a musician living in Moscow who was having a coffee in one of the city’s malls this week. “Everyone is scared. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She said her husband was among those unable to withdraw dollars. Another friend saw their house purchase fall through because their savings no longer had the same value as just weeks earlier, she added.

And after the United States and Europe agreed to cut off Russian banks from the crucial SWIFT system that handles international bank payments, some Moscow hotels requested that customers to settle bills early in case their credit card systems no longer worked.