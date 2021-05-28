MOSCOW — Walt Disney Co was warned by Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor against distributing content it said was harmful to the country's children with its release of a short film, "Out," which features a gay main character.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which "denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships" to children.

"Out" was released on Disney+ in the United States last year.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating "propaganda on non-traditional sexual relations" among young Russians.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.

A Russian prosecutor on Monday called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country.