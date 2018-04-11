Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump warned that airstrikes against Syria were imminent Wednesday after a Russian diplomat pledged that any U.S. missiles fired at the country would be shot down and their launch sites targeted.
"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump said in a tweet. "Get ready Russia because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart.'"
His comments follow an alleged chemical attack on a rebel enclave near Damascus over the weekend, and come after Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin warned American military assets would be targeted in the event of a strike against Syria.
"If there is a strike by the Americans, then we refer to the statements of President [Vladimir] Putin and the chief of staff that the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," he told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also NBC News that "there are Russians present in large numbers in Syria, and Russia will do everything to protect its people on Syrian soil."
The U.S. has heaped condemnation on Syria and its main backer Russia since images emerged of the suspected poison gas attack that allegedly killed dozens in Douma on Saturday.
Trump canceled a trip to Latin America to focus on the Syria incident, the White House said. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also canceled plans to travel to California in the coming days. Trump told reporters all options were on the table regarding Syria.
The USS Donald Cook, a Navy destroyer, left a port in Larnaca, Cyprus on Monday. The guided missile destroyer is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, which were used a year ago after an alleged sarin gas attack on Syrian civilians.
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has called for a "strong and joint response" to the latest incident.
Macron also said his country, the U.S. and Britain would decide how to respond in the coming days.
“Chemical weapons capabilities” were legitimate targets, he said, but added that allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were not. In addition to Russia, Iran and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah support the Syrian strongman.
Trump has also spoken by phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the violence in Syria.
Eurocontrol, the pan-European air traffic control agency, warned airlines Tuesday to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to possible airstrikes in the next 72 hours. Air France confirmed to NBC News that it had heeded the warning and adjusted its plans for its Beirut and Tel Aviv flights.
"The company's security division is closely monitoring developments," a spokesperson added.
Retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former head of NATO and an NBC News analyst, warned that any U.S. strike on Syria would likely require manned aircraft and characterized it as a "high-risk operation."
“Last year was about sending a signal,” Stavridis said, referring to the April 2017 strike ordered by Trump. “This year its about destroying actual Syrian capability."
Retired Lebanese Gen. Khalil Helou said the ultimate objective of any U.S. action should be to force Assad to change course.
“The aim is to soften the rigidity of Assad, to push him to accept, at least, starting of a peace process in Syria,” he said.
Some 500,000 people have died in the Syrian civil war as Assad fights rebels trying to unseat him.
F. Brinley Bruton reported from London, Keir Simmons reported from Moscow, and Bill Neely and Charlene Gubash reported from Beirut, Lebanon.