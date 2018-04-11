Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump warned that airstrikes against Syria were imminent Wednesday after a Russian diplomat pledged that any U.S. missiles fired at the country would be shot down and their launch sites targeted.

"Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria," Trump said in a tweet. "Get ready Russia because they will be coming, nice and new and 'smart.'"

Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

His comments follow an alleged chemical attack on a rebel enclave near Damascus over the weekend, and come after Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin warned American military assets would be targeted in the event of a strike against Syria.

"If there is a strike by the Americans, then we refer to the statements of President [Vladimir] Putin and the chief of staff that the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," he told Hezbollah's al-Manar TV.