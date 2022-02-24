After weeks of waiting, Ukrainians face Russia's terrifying might

Just the night before, the city of some 5 million was still a bustling hub of activity.

Their lives turned upside down overnight.

“I’m scared,” Alisa Rodionova, 20, told NBC in the Telegram messaging app from her mother’s apartment. “People are just in a severe panic right now.”

Rodionova, a hotel management student, said she heard sirens going off around 5:30 a.m. local time (10:30 p.m. E.T.) and heard explosions at around the same time. She and her mother are now thinking of trying to get to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the Polish border.

In Vinnytsia, 120 miles southwest of the capital, Maria Demyanova, said there were huge lines near ATMs, shops and pharmacies as people stocked up on cash and essentials.

“We get all the necessary things and will wait for some recommendations on what to do,” Demyanova, 19, said.

In southeastern port city of Mariupol, Russian-speaking Ukrainians, who were also stocking up on food and cash, told NBC News’ Richard Engel they don’t need Putin to “protect” them with an invasion. The Russian leader claimed in his speech the military operation in Ukraine is intended to protect civilians.

“He is not helping,” Tatyana, who did not give her last name, said, as she waited to take out money ATM. “We don’t need destruction.”

Tatyana said she was still trying to come to terms with what happened as she has family in Russia, but was prepared to defend her city.

“You believe this is happening, but then you don’t,” Tatyana, 55, added.