After weeks of waiting, Ukrainians face Russia's terrifying might

Ukrainians were on Thursday confronted by the terrifying force of a deadly Russian onslaught, which turned weeks of quiet fears into reality.
Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and explosions boomed and flashed in cities across the country minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military action against its western neighbor.
Long lines snaked outside of ATMs, supermarkets and gas stations in cities such as Kyiv and Mariupol as people scrambled to prepare for what was coming.
Photos and video from the capital showed a huge traffic jam as residents struggled to flee west towards the Polish border. Others took refuge in the capital’s subway stations.
Just the night before, the city of some 5 million was still a bustling hub of activity.
Their lives turned upside down overnight.
“I’m scared,” Alisa Rodionova, 20, told NBC in the Telegram messaging app from her mother’s apartment. “People are just in a severe panic right now.”
Rodionova, a hotel management student, said she heard sirens going off around 5:30 a.m. local time (10:30 p.m. E.T.) and heard explosions at around the same time. She and her mother are now thinking of trying to get to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the Polish border.
In Vinnytsia, 120 miles southwest of the capital, Maria Demyanova, said there were huge lines near ATMs, shops and pharmacies as people stocked up on cash and essentials.
“We get all the necessary things and will wait for some recommendations on what to do,” Demyanova, 19, said.
In southeastern port city of Mariupol, Russian-speaking Ukrainians, who were also stocking up on food and cash, told NBC News’ Richard Engel they don’t need Putin to “protect” them with an invasion. The Russian leader claimed in his speech the military operation in Ukraine is intended to protect civilians.
“He is not helping,” Tatyana, who did not give her last name, said, as she waited to take out money ATM. “We don’t need destruction.”
Tatyana said she was still trying to come to terms with what happened as she has family in Russia, but was prepared to defend her city.
“You believe this is happening, but then you don’t,” Tatyana, 55, added.
By around 9 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), NBC News’ Erin McLauglin reported that Kyiv was quiet and that they had not heard any explosions for about two hours.
“There has been an element of disbelief up until this point that the Russians would go after the capital,” McLaughlin said.
Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the midst of Russia’s attack, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office has said. Oleksiy Arestovych said Thursday that at least 40 soldiers had been killed in the hours since Russia launched its assault.
For months Russia has been amassing tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's borders. Still, many Ukrainians had remained stoically calm in the face of warnings from the United States and its allies that Moscow was readying an attack. Ukrainian officials initially appeared to play down the warnings, but have been sounding more concerned in recent days as Russia recognized two breakaway republics as the country’s east.
An emotional President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation early Thursday, declaring martial law across the country. In a later video message, he urged Ukrainians, who had long braced for the prospect of an assault while never knowing precisely when it would come, to stay home and not panic.
His message was echoed by Ukraine’s emergency service, asking civilians to remain calm.
“Pack your valuables, warm clothes and be ready to to act accordingly to the official orders,” its message read.
In Kyiv, city officials announced that as a result of martial law, schools and kindergartens would be closed, while hospitals and the entire medical system in the capital would be working in “intensified mode.”
Capital officials asked people who were not involved in the city’s critical infrastructure to “stay home” and prepare to go to bomb shelters if sirens went off, with a reminder that shelters are marked on a map of the city.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, former professional boxer, said they continued to ensure “the functioning of the city.”
Meanwhile, the State Department warned U.S. citizens in Ukraine to shelter in place in an alert sent Thursday morning, warning that “further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning.”