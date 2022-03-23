Russian bloggers and businesses scramble after Instagram ban

LONDON — Russian bloggers and businesses, already hammered by the knock-on effects of international scrutiny and sanctions, are scrambling to deal with the loss of one of their most important platforms: Instagram.

The Kremlin’s increasingly strict limits on freedom of expression in the wake of its Ukraine invasion have had far-reaching consequences for ordinary Russians.

For some small and medium-size businesses in particular, the ban on Instagram has meant further financial turmoil just as inflation has skyrocketed and goods are harder to obtain thanks to crippling sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.

With the app's users facing lost earnings and audiences, many rushed last week to post links and QR codes to alternate social media accounts. Some have maintained access to the platform through a virtual private network that masks internet activity by encrypting users’ location and web traffic.

That's been the case for designer Elena Igonina, who launched the first collection of her Moscow-based fashion label just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

The brand has relied on Instagram to drive sales, with around 90 percent coming from the platform, she said. The block has meant her brand has taken a “huge financial loss.”

“Our reach on Instagram has already dropped by 70 percent,” she told NBC News in messages on WhatsApp last week. “A small business without big investment had a chance only with Instagram.”