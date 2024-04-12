Russian city calls for a mass evacuation due to rising flood waters

Authorities in the Russian city of Orenburg called on residents to evacuate immediately on Friday due to rapidly rising flood waters after major rivers burst their banks due to a deluge of melting snow.

Water was also rising sharply in another Russian region — Kurgan — and in neighboring Kazakhstan the authorities said 100,000 people had been evacuated so far, as rapidly warming temperatures melted heavy snow and ice and dislodged trapped water and mud in places.

Regional authorities called for the mass evacuation of parts of Orenburg, which is home to half a million people. They said the Ural river had reached 11 meters and 43 centimeters or just over 37 feet, up from 10.87 meters reported a day earlier, and that the situation was now perilous.

“There’s a siren going off in the city. This is not a drill. There’s a mass evacuation in progress!,” Sergei Salmin, the city’s mayor, said on the Telegram messenger app.