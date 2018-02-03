Russian jet downed and pilot killed by Syrian militants

Syrian militants downed a Russian fighter jet and killed its pilot in northwest Syria on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

The pilot flew a fighter jet, known as a Su-25, over the Idlib province when he was hit by a portable anti-aircraft missile system, Russia’s news agency TASS reported the defense ministry saying.

People walk amidst the rubble of the Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet scattered on the ground, in Ma'saran village near Saraqeb city, in Eastern Idlib countryside, Syria, on Feb. 3, 2018. Abdalla Saad / EPA

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the pilot ejected from the plane before it crashed but was later engaged and killed by terrorists.

The successful downing of a Russian warplane by Syrian militants is considered to be quite rare.

Shortly after the crash, Syrian militants released a video of them by the plane’s wreckage and allegedly the Russian pilot’s body. They claimed responsibility for downing the jet.

Smoke billows from the site of a downed Sukhoi-25 fighter jet in Syria's northwest province of Idlib on Feb. 3, 2017. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP - Getty Images

The details of that video were not independently verified by NBC News.

A commander of the al-Qaeda linked group Tahrir al-Sham in a statement claimed the group shot down the plane with a shoulder-fired missile in rural Idlib province, according to security consulting firm and NBC News partner Flashpoint Intelligence. The group did not provide further evidence to support its claim.

Idlib province where the plane crashed is located just southwest of the Syrian city of Aleppo, which has been ravaged during the ongoing civil war in Syrian.

Russia and Turkey are "taking measures" to return the body of the pilot, Russian media reported.