Russian military unit's missile downed MH17, investigators say

BUNNIK, Netherlands — Detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based military unit, according to an international team of investigators.

The reconstructed wreckage of MH17 in the Netherlands in 2015. Michael Kooren / Reuters file

Wilbert Paulissen of the Dutch National Police said Thursday that the missile was from the Russian military's 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, which is based in the Russian city of Kursk.

"All the vehicles in a convoy carrying the missile were part of the Russian armed forces," he told a televised news conference.

Paulissen was speaking at a presentation of interim results of the long-running investigation into the downing of flight MH17.