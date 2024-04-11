Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine

Russia staged a major missile and drone strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure early on Thursday, damaging substations and power facilities in five regions and causing emergency power cuts for at least 200,000 people, Kyiv officials said.

Russia last month renewed its long-range aerial assaults on Ukraine’s energy system more than two years since the full-scale invasion. The latest attack used 82 missiles and drones, the military said.

“We need air defense and other defense support, not eye-closing and long discussions,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, appealing for more air defense supplies from Western assistance.

Ukrainian stocks of air defenses and artillery have dwindled as assistance from the West has slowed down and a major U.S. aid package has been blocked by Republicans in Congress.

Air defenses took down 18 of the incoming missiles and 39 drones, the air force commander said.

The Ukrenergo grid operator’s substations and power generating facilities sustained damage in the regions of Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Kyiv, it said in a statement.

At least 10 missiles struck the city of Kharkiv, which lies just 19 miles from the Russian border, the interior minister said.

The northeastern region of Kharkiv, which has been pounded by missiles and shelling and already has long, rolling blackouts in place, was forced to cut electricity to 200,000 people, presidential aide Oleksiy Kuleba said.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private electricity company, said Russia attacked two of its power stations, inflicting further serious damage.

DTEK was hit last month by Russia’s worst attacks since the 2022 invasion on March 22 and March 29 and around 80% of its available capacity was destroyed.