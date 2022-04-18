Ukraine says at least 7 killed in Russian strikes on Lviv, western city of refuge from war

LVIV, Ukraine — At least seven people were killed Monday after multiple missiles struck Lviv, local officials said, a deadly extension of Russia's war into a western Ukrainian city that has become a refuge for thousands fleeing from further east as well as a major supply and logistics hub.
Ukrainian officials said missiles struck three military targets and a fourth hit a tire-fitting garage. At least seven people were killed and 11 were injured, according to the regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy. One child was among the victims, he said, adding that the facilities were severely damaged.
While locals worked quickly to extinguish the fires, the attack served as a serious reminder that Russian forces would continue to threaten all of Ukraine even as the Kremlin refocuses its campaign on the country's east.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi told a news conference that there were now “no safe or unsafe locations in Ukraine,” highlighting that the Russian missiles struck a civilian garage, as well as military targets.
“All the cities and villages are in the same situation,” Sadovyi said. “The aggressor is committing acts of genocide. They are killing innocent civilians.”
As it looks set to launch a major offensive in the eastern Donbas region, Russia has also said it intends to step up its attacks on Kyiv and supply lines in the country's west.
This city is particularly essential to those supply lines as well as a transition point for Ukrainian civilians and a hub for journalists, Western officials and humanitarian workers.
“The Russians continue barbarically attacking Ukrainian cities from the air, cynically declaring to the whole world their ‘right’ to… kill Ukrainians,” Mykhailo Podolyak, a key adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Twitter.
NBC News heard two of the missile strikes and saw two others, but has not verified the numbers of people killed or the number of missiles used.
The first indication of the missiles was the sound of jets, which is unusual here as few aircraft have flown over the city since the start of the war. The missiles that NBC News was able to see looked almost like two planes falling out of the sky until dull explosions could be heard and smoke poured from the blast sites.
Kozytskyy, the regional governor, told reporters that it appeared the rockets were launched from aircraft to the southeast. It was unclear whether the garage was an intended target, he said.
It appeared that the missiles had struck near the Lviv train station, which has become the heart of Ukraine's mammoth effort to move supplies and people through the country and beyond.
Hundreds have amassed at the railway station each day since the start of the war, many either waiting for a train heading west to start their lives as refugees, or to meet loved ones who had come to join them in Lviv, where life until now has been relatively peaceful.
Though trains were held up momentarily and passengers escaped to shelters, the railway station reopened quickly and trains began to run normally again even as sirens continued.
Air raid sirens often go off in Lviv, but locals had begun to ignore them and go about their days.
Monday’s seemingly deadly attack, however, brought a new edge to those blaring warnings as many looked to the sky for further strikes on a city that they had believed was safe from Russian aggression.