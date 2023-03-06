The British Ministry of Defense, which posts a daily intelligence briefing to social media, said Sunday that in late February Russian reservist soldiers were ordered to attack a Ukrainian position with "firearms and shovels."

The shovels are likely the same ones used to dig trenches and which have been used on the frontline by Russian forces since days of the Tsars.

"The lethality of the standard-issue MPL-50 entrenching tool is particularly mythologised in Russia," the ministry said. "Little changed since it was designed in 1869, its continued use as a weapon highlights the brutal and low-tech fighting which has come to characterise much of the war."

The ministry added that the increased close-quarter fighting was probably due to a continued focus from Russia's military on deploying soldiers on foot due to a lack of artillery ammunition.

A Ukrainian soldier ducks for cover during artillery fire close to Bakhmut on Sunday, the scene of intense fighting for months. Libkos / AP

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner private military group whose fighters have conducted much of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine, said over the weekend that "If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse."

Speaking in a video posted to a Telegram channel called Wagner Orchestra Saturday, he added that "the situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."

Separately, writing on his company's press service Telegram channel on Sunday, Prigozhin said ammunition that had been promised by Moscow in February had not arrived. He added he wasn't sure whether the delay was caused by "ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal."

The comments were the latest sign of tensions between Prigozhin, who has emerged as a leader of the war's hardline supporters, and the Kremlin's military brass.

Both sides have faced challenges in supplying frontline troops across Ukraine’s vast countryside with ammunition and equipment, and both appear to be turning to their closest allies for help.