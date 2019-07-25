Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Caroline Radnofsky and Elena Holodny

Russian women are posting selfies on social media showing their faces covered in fake cuts and bruises to protest Russia's lax domestic violence law, under which abusers face just a $500 fine or two weeks in jail.

More than 8,000 women have shared photos of themselves on Instagram under the hashtag #IDidn'tWantToDie to draw attention to lax domestic violence laws in Russia.alaska_i / via Instagram

The campaign was started by prominent human rights activist Alena Popova and social media influencer Alexandra Mitroshina, who say it was in response to the recent death of Oksana Sadykovu, a Russian woman whose husband killed her in front of their eight-year old child after she filed for divorce.

Mitroshina launched the campaign on July 20, posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a black eye and two gaping wounds around her left eye. On her lips was a slogan written in black eyeliner that translates as #IDidn'tWantToDie.

The visual was created with the help of a make-up artist and photographer, Mitroshina said, but the problem is very real.

View this post on Instagram

Совсем недавно погибла очередная жертва домашнего насилия. Оксану Садыкову начал бить муж. И когда чаша терпения переполнилась, она написала на него заявление о побоях и подала на развод. В полиции ничего не сделали, мужа отпустили, он подкараулил ее в подъезде и убил на глазах у 8-летнего сына. Трое несовершеннолетних детей остались без матери. ⠀ Оксана была бы сейчас жива, существуй у нас закон о домашнем насилии. После избиений и попытки удушения ее муж не должен был находиться на свободе, или же Оксану должен был защищать охранный ордер. Муж должен был носить датчик движения и проходить психологическую программу для агрессоров (они, кстати, работают великолепно. В других странах). Но наше государство не защитило Оксану, и она умерла при попытке уйти. ⠀ Таких Оксан у нас в стране много. ⠀ Ежегодно от домашнего насилия в России гибнут около 12.000-14 000 женщин (https://rg.ru/2012/10/23/nasilie.html) В Америке, где сильно развита система профилактики и борьбы с домашним насилием, в 3-4 раза меньше. Хотя население там в два раза больше, чем у нас. ⠀ России нужен федеральный закон о профилактике семейного насилия и помощи пострадавшим от него. Есть шанс, что его будут рассматривать этой осенью. Чтобы это точно произошло, нам нужна максимальная огласка. ⠀ Внезапно я поняла, что действовать надо прямо сейчас, и что только моего голоса мало. И обратилась за помощью к другим блогерам. А сейчас хочу обратиться к вам. ⠀ Мы запускаем #ЯНеХотелаУмирать — флешмоб в поддержку закона о домашнем насилии, который спасает жизни уже в 146 странах. Мы требуем принять его в России. ⠀ РОССИИ НУЖЕН ЭТОТ ЗАКОН. Пожалуйста, если вы понимаете это, помогите нам добиться его принятия — выскажитесь публично о его необходимости. ⠀ Чтобы поучаствовать, надо сделать фото с надписью #ЯНеХотелаУмирать на себе или с табличкой с хэштэгом #ЯНеХотелаУмирать (можно сделать грим, но это не обязательно) и в посте тоже указать хэштэг. Табличка или надпись необязательна, если у вас нет возможности их сделать. Важна любая поддержка. ⠀ Дальше в серии➡️

A post shared by Обычный человек Саша Митрошина (@alexandramitroshina) on

"About 12,000–14,000 women die from domestic violence in Russia every year," she wrote. "In America, where the system of prevention and combating domestic violence is highly developed, it's 3-4 times less, even though their population is twice the size of ours."

Mitroshina asked her 1.8 million Instagram followers to take a photo of themselves holding a sign bearing the hashtag or writing it on their skin. They could also use make-up to create the semblance of injuries for the photos if they wished, she said.

Since then, Russian women have publicly posted photos of themselves on social media, including over 8,000 on Instagram, some with fake injuries, others with just the hashtag and harrowing accounts of their own experiences of abuse.

"Once, my brother got bad grades and [my father] beat ALL of us with a dog leash," wrote one woman. "Another time, he beat my sister into a concussion."

Russia decriminalized some forms of domestic violence in February 2017, when the upper house voted in an amendment that removed criminal liability for first-time assaults on family members that do not cause "serious harm requiring hospital treatment," according to Human Rights Watch. The punishment is a fine of less than 30,000 rubles ($500) or a 15-day arrest.

As part of the campaign, activist Alena Popova has started a petition demanding new legislation against domestic violence, which has so far gathered 60,000 signatures.

Their movement is “dedicated to women who were killed by domestic violence, and also for women who are currently sitting behind bars for killing their partners who subjected them to violent domestic abuse,'" Mitroshina explained in her post.

"In other words, 'I didn’t want to die and that’s why I defended myself against the aggressor'."

Caroline Radnofsky

Caroline Radnofsky is a London-based reporter for NBC News.

Elena Holodny

Elena Holodny is a Moscow-based producer for NBC News.