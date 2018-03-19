An American teen has vanished during his college rugby team's trip to Bermuda.

Mark Dombroski via Bermuda Police Service

Mark Dombroski declared missing after being last seen leaving a bar at around 1:15 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Saint Joseph’s University's student had been due to fly back to the U.S. later in the day.

On Monday, his mother pleaded for help from the local community to find him.

“We dearly love our son, we cherish our son,” Lisa Dombroski said.

Police launched an investigation into his disappearance on Sunday.

Bermuda Police Service Chief Inspector Calvin Smith said there was no reason to suspect foul play at this stage.

Dombroski, a fullback on the Saint Joseph’s team, had traveled from Philadelphia to the Caribbean for the 2018 Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s tournament.

Dombroski, who is originally from Media, Pennsylvania, is a freshman at SJU. He is scheduled to graduate in 2021.