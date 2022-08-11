Satellite images show heavy damage at Russian air base in Crimea

New satellite images revealed Thursday the heavy damage to a Russian air base in Crimea that was rocked by explosions earlier this week, calling into question Moscow’s ability to protect the territory it controls in Ukraine’s south.

The evidence added to a growing belief that the blasts may be the result of Ukrainian attacks, suggesting an ability to strike at longer range that could help shift the course of the war.

It comes as Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of new strikes on Europe’s largest nuclear plant, in a crisis that has stoked fears of a catastrophe. The United Nations is set to discuss the situation Thursday.

As international leaders raised the alarm about what would be a dramatic development in the conflict, experts and analysts were assessing another.

Kyiv said nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a series of blasts at the Saki air base in annexed Crimea on Tuesday, while Russia denied any damage and said the incident stemmed from ammunition detonating.

Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility for the blasts.

But the satellite images released by Planet Labs, an American public Earth imaging company, appear to contradict Russian assertions.

NBC News analysis of the imagery suggests two buildings in the northeast corner of the base burned to the ground, with what appears to be the burned-out wreckage of at least six planes visible, and several other planes damaged. NBC News could not independently verify if all the aircraft were air-worthy.