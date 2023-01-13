Seen from space, the war is carved into Ukraine's earth.

As battles rage in and around the city of Bakhmut, a strategically important city near the war’s front lines, satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor headquartered in Colorado, show the devastation by comparing the same areas pictured in August and then earlier this week.

Buildings lie in ruins and bomb craters pockmark the ground: The destruction caused by months of fierce fighting is clear.