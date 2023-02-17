WANNING, China — There’s a site on this island that commercial satellite images show bears the hallmarks of a balloon facility, including a stone sign with red lettering at the entrance describing it as a military zone.

Nearby is believed to be a launching pad for airships similar to the balloon that flew over the United States and was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

When an NBC News team tried to set up a camera near the facility on Hainan, an island province off the southern coast of China, they were shooed away. Local residents used umbrellas to try to block them from filming. And a police pickup truck with flashing lights arrived as the news team was departing the area.

The 200-foot-tall balloon that traversed the U.S. this month before being shot down by an American fighter jet on Feb. 4 off the coast of South Carolina was launched from this island, according to a U.S. official and a former senior U.S. military official familiar with the matter. The Washington Post first reported that the balloon began its flight from the island.