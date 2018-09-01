Saudi Arabia's explosion at a Canadian tweet shows how rules have changed

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Well, that escalated quickly.

Canada’s call last week for the immediate release of human rights activists who were detained in Saudi Arabia within days spiraled into a full-blown diplomatic crisis. The Saudi government erupted in fury at Canada's two-sentence tweet, recalling its ambassador to Ottawa and expelling Canada's envoy. Riyadh froze all new trade and investments between the two countries, canceled Saudi state airline flights to Canada, and forcibly withdrew its students studying in Canadian colleges.

At the same time, the Saudi twitterverse exploded with nationalistic fervor. One widely shared tweet carried a thinly veiled threat, showing an Air Canada plane flying toward Toronto’s skyline, reminding the world that it was mostly Saudi Arabians who were behind the 9/11 attacks. That image, by a widely followed pro-government account, was taken down and an apology issued, but it continues to be shared and draw commentary.

Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama congratulate Samar Badawi of Saudi Arabia at the State Department's 2012 International Women of Courage Award event. The rights activist was detained by Saudi authorities last week. Gary Cameron / Reuters file

One man seems to be the force behind this outburst: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The prince, 32, has been praised for fighting to transform the kingdom’s economy, steering it away from religious zealotry and enacting reforms like lifting the ban on women driving. But bin Salman has also presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent — imprisoning women’s rights activists, journalists and clerics as well as billionaire princes and businessmen.

According to experts, the spat with Canada illustrates a different leadership style for the kingdom, and signals a seismic shift in the international order as Saudi Arabia and other governments no longer feel bound by rules long enforced by the U.S. and European democracies.

“The difference with him is that he is presenting absolute power as the eternal end of everything," said Abdullah Alaoudh, a senior fellow at Georgetown University’s Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding. "This clashes with liberal democracy, with the idea of sharing power at all, even if it is half-democracy or quarter-democracy.”

Alaoudh is intimately acquainted with how power is wielded in his homeland — his father, Salman al-Awda, a prominent cleric who called for democratic reforms, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia since September.

He added: “The message the crown prince is sending is, ‘We don't have to be a liberal democracy to be allies. And at the same time we are not going to be a liberal democracy at any point in the future so forget it. So let's talk about strategic interests and oil and things like that.’”

Bin Salman's approach can be seen across the board in Saudi Arabia and the region.

He championed a war in neighboring Yemen that has killed thousands of civilians and is widely considered a quagmire. Saudi Arabia has pressed the boycott of the neighboring Gulf kingdom of Qatar. The surprise resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri last November, which was broadcast during a visit to Saudi Arabia and later rescinded, is widely thought to have been forced by Riyadh.

The New York-based group Human Rights Watch on Wednesday warned that the worsening spat between Ottawa and Riyadh "should alarm Saudi Arabia’s allies and all rights respecting countries.”