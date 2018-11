Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Reuters

TUNIS — Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday, a Tunisian presidency source said.

Hundreds of Tunisians have been staging the first protests of the Arab world against him, denouncing the kingdom's de facto ruler as a murderer involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.