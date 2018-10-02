Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

PALU, Indonesia — The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia's Sulawesi island rose to 1,234 on Tuesday as rescuers pushed into remote areas that have been out of contact for more than three days.

Officials fear the number of victims will rise significantly, and Indonesia has said it would accept offers of international aid.

With communications down and access by land disrupted, rescuers were struggling to reach communities closer to the epicenter of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the small city of Palu on Friday, triggering tsunami waves as high as 20 feet.

A particular horror in several areas was liquefaction, which happens when soil shaken by an earthquake behaves like a liquid.

Cars trapped in sinking ground in Palu, Indonesia, after the earthquake. Beawiharta / Reuters

About 1,700 houses in one Palu neighborhood were swallowed up, with hundreds of people believed buried, the national disaster agency said.

There was also mounting concern over Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and close to the epicenter, and two other districts — with a combined population of about 1.4 million.

Initial reports from Red Cross rescuers who had reached the outskirts of Donggala district were chilling.

"The situation in the affected areas is nightmarish," Jan Gelfand, head of an the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) office in Jakarta said in a statement.

"The city of Palu has been devastated and first reports out of Donggala indicate that it has also been hit extremely hard by the double disaster," Gelfand said.

A man squeezes out from beneath a car that has been wedged into a building by a tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, on Monday. Carl Court / Getty Images

So far, nearly 60,000 people have been displaced and are in need of emergency help, while thousands have been streaming out of the stricken areas. Chief security minister Wiranto said on Monday the government was trying to meet survivors' immediate needs and would accept offers of international help.

"Right now, we need emergency aid," Wiranto said, referring to the foreign aid that would be airlifted to Palu, 930 miles northeast of Jakarta.

Commercial airlines have struggled to restore operations at Palu's quake-damaged airport, but military aircraft took survivors out on Monday. About 3,000 people thronged the airport hoping to get on any flight and officers struggled to keep order.

Wiranto said a navy vessel capable of taking 1,000 people at a time would also be deployed to help with the evacuation.

He said the power utility was also working to restore electricity: "Without energy, everything is crippled."

Anger and desperation among traumatized residents of Palu appeared to be simmering, with some outbreaks of looting.

"Stop hiding Mr. Mayor," was daubed on a wall in one part of Palu. Mayor Hidayat was unavailable for comment.

Numerous aftershocks have strained survivors already jangled nerves.

"I feel like the ground is still shifting. I can't sleep," said resident Siti Sarifah, 26.