Scientists at America’s top nuclear lab were recruited by China to design missiles and drones, report says

At least 154 Chinese scientists who worked on U.S. government-sponsored research at the country’s foremost national security laboratory over the last two decades have been recruited to do scientific work in China — some of which helped advance military technology that threatens American national security, according to a new private intelligence report obtained by NBC News.

The report, by Strider Technologies, describes what it calls a systemic effort by the government of China to place Chinese scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear weapons were first developed.

Many of those scientists were later lured back to China to help make advances in such technologies as deep-earth penetrating warheads, hypersonic missiles, quiet submarines and drones, according to the report.

Scientists were paid as much as $1 million through participation in Chinese government “talent programs,” which are designed to recruit Chinese scientists to return to China. Such talent programs have long been identified as a source of concern, but American officials said they had not previously seen an unclassified report that described the phenomenon in such detail, naming specific scientists and the projects they have worked on.

The talent transfer “poses a direct threat to U.S. national security,” said Greg Levesque, co-founder of Strider and lead author of the report. “China is playing a game that we are not prepared for, and we need to really begin to mobilize.”

Although one former Los Alamos scientist pleaded guilty in 2020 to lying about his involvement in a China recruitment program, most of the conduct described in the report appears to have been legal. Moreover, American officials and experts say that most Chinese scientists who emigrate to the United States remain here — and many have made significant contributions to American defense technology.

But current and former U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News the Strider report shows how the Chinese government has been using talent recruitment programs to acquire insights into American technology to help build a military that now poses a significant threat to U.S. national security. The officials added that China’s hardline turn under President Xi Jinping is sparking a re-evaluation of the long history of scientific exchange between the two nations.

“We have benefited enormously from the inflow of Chinese talent,” said Robert Daly, a China expert at the Wilson Center. “And I hope that we can continue to do that — it’s essential to the United States. But China is now developing weapons systems, capabilities, doctrines, and frankly, attitudes toward its own power, that means we have to go back to the drawing board in some of these areas.”

In 2019, a bipartisan Senate report said China’s Thousand Talents Program and similar arrangements were a vector for China to exploit American research.

“Through talent recruitment programs like the Thousand Talents, China pays scientists at American universities to secretly bring our knowledge and innovation back to China — including valuable, federally funded research,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said during a speech in 2020. “To put it bluntly, this means American taxpayers are effectively footing the bill for China’s own technological development.”

Los Alamos, where the atomic bomb was developed during World War II, is devoted to science and engineering in support of U.S. national security. But much of the research conducted there is unclassified, and many foreign scientists work at the lab.

Workers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. Los Alamos National Laboratory via AP file

Los Alamos officials referred questions to the Department of Energy, which declined to address the report’s specific findings.

The Energy Department said in a statement to NBC News that “America’s leadership in science and technology is underpinned by our open scientific enterprise, including the insights we gain through international collaboration in important areas. Without open collaboration, the US could be at risk of falling behind in science and technology.”

The statement added that U.S. national defense “requires both open science and rigorous protection of critical applied defense technology,” and that the department works hard “to strike the right balance between protecting and promoting our scientific ecosystem, including a rigorous security assessment and review process for employees.”

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

The Strider report states that in 2019 the Energy Department adopted a rule prohibiting employees and contractors from participating in talent programs linked to China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. That rule appears to have reduced the brain drain, the report notes.

The Justice Department in 2018 launched what it called the China Initiative, an effort designed to thwart China from stealing cutting-edge research. A series of cases blew up amid allegations of racial profiling and the DOJ last year abandoned the initiative. National security officials say the threat from Chinese espionage — and legal acquisition by China of American intellectual property — persists, however.

Bill Evanina, who worked from 2018 to 2021 as the top counterintelligence official in the U.S. government, told NBC News he’s seen many classified reports over the years documenting the problem of technology transfer through talent-poaching.

However, he said, “this is the first time where we have a comprehensive, open-source reporting that identifies the people, the places, the services and the organizations in China who are benefiting from that talent who once worked here at national labs.”

Evanina and other officials said Los Alamos is by no means an outlier — China is recruiting scientists at other national labs and major research centers across the United States.

Citing public information posted on websites in the U.S. and China, the report includes specific information about a number of scientists.

For instance, according to the report, Zhao Yusheng received nearly $20 million in U.S. taxpayer grants during an 18-year career at Los Alamos, where he held a top secret Q clearance and led a defense project developing bombs that can penetrate deep underground.

Then in 2016 Zhao joined a talent program, Strider found, and left the United States for a job at a research center in China. But before that, the report notes that while at Los Alamos he hired another Chinese scientist who worked with him on the bomb research. That scientist filed a patent in China in 2007 for an “ultra thick penetrating warhead,” according to the report.

Zhao is now a vice president at China’s Southern University of Science and Technology, known as SUStech, which conducts defense research. He did not respond to requests for comment.

The Strider report found that 15 Los Alamos veterans now work at SUStech, including the president, Chen Shiyi, who made major contributions to China’s hypersonic missile program. Chen did not respond to emails from NBC News.

“No one can say this is not a national security issue,” Evanina said. “Because from hypersonics, to acoustical capabilities, and to warheads, we are perpetrating the ability for adversaries to utilize weapons against us. And that is hard for any American to swallow.”