Scores remain missing after Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years

HONG KONG — Taiwan continued rescue efforts for scores of trapped and missing people on Thursday, a day after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that killed at least nine people and was the biggest tremor on the island in 25 years.

As of Thursday morning local time, there were 1,050 injured, 101 people trapped and 46 missing, according to the Central Disaster Response Center. The death toll remained unchanged from Wednesday.

The Wednesday quake, which struck during the morning commute, was felt across the island and in the wider region and shook buildings in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei. The island’s Central Weather Administration continued to report aftershocks on Thursday.

Officials said they were concentrating rescue efforts on people trapped on a highway into Hualien, a city of about 100,000 on the east coast of Taiwan near the epicenter of the quake. Supplies will be airdropped to those who are stranded if necessary, local media reported.