Scotland's 'oldest' tartan found in Highlands bog

A piece of fabric discovered in a bog in the Scottish Highlands might be the oldest traditional tartan ever found, new research suggests.

The piece of material could be up to 500 years old, according to scientists, who said it survived due to the lack of air getting to it. The fabric was found almost 40 years ago in a peat bog — a type of wetland — in the Glen Affric valley, some 15 miles west of Loch Ness.

It is believed to have been made in the 16th century around the time of the reign of Mary, Queen of Scots, according to dye analysis and radiocarbon testing that was commissioned by the Scottish Tartans Authority and released this week.

The 55 cm by 43 cm (almost 22 inches by 17 inches) piece of Scottish history is now expected to go on display at the Scottish V&A Dundee museum’s Tartan exhibition on April 1.

“There is no other known surviving piece of tartan from this period of this age. It’s a remarkable discovery and deserves national attention and preservation,” John McLeish, Chair of The Scottish Tartans Authority, said in a statement.