Second suspect in deadly Canada stabbing spree apprehended, officials say

Police captured the second of two suspects accused of fatally stabbing 10 people in and around an Indigenous community of Saskatchewan, Canadian authorities said Wednesday.

Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody days after officials were first notified of the bloody rampage that unfolded Sunday morning on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon.

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," police in Canada declared in announcing that Sanderson had been located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Saskatchewan, Wednesday afternoon.

It still wasn't clear what might have led brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson, 31, to go on their violent spree that appeared to include both targeted victims and random people, officials said.

Damien Sanderson was found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan at 11:30 a.m. Monday with visible injuries that are not believed to have been self-inflicted, police said.

In addition to the 10 slayings, Myles and Damian Sanderson are suspected of injuring 18 people during their attacks that spanned 13 crime scenes.

Saskatchewan police got their first of several stabbing reports at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday, and by 7:12 a.m. authorities had the names of their suspects.

James Smith Cree Nation is about 200 miles north of the provincial capital, Regina.

The stabbing spree happened just months after a parole board released Myles Sanderson from a four-year sentence for assault and robbery. Myles Sanderson, who had 59 previous convictions, was granted release in February, and by May, he was being sought by officials for violating the terms of his release.

Court records indicate that seven years ago, Myles Sanderson attacked and stabbed one of the victims killed in the weekend rampage.

Safety officials said they will look into the parole board's decision to release Myles Sanderson.

“I want to know the reasons behind the decision” to release him, Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said. “I’m extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling.”

The Saskatchewan slayings have shaken all of Canada, where violent crime is relatively rare.

There were about 750 homicides in Canada in 2020, a nation of about 38 million people.

That's in stark contrast to the United States, with nearly nines times the population, where there were more than 21,500 homicides in 2020, according to the FBI.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's been in close contact with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and James Smith Cree Nation leadership during this crisis.

"I let them know our government is ready to assist in any way we can, and that we’re here to support the people of Saskatchewan during this difficult time," Trudeau said in a statement Monday.