'Several' injured after multiple shootings in British Columbia, Canadian police say

LANGLEY, British Columbia — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported Monday multiple shootings in the metro Vancouver city of Langley.

Police said most of the shootings were in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report in Langley Township. There are "several victims," according to a statement from police.

Authorities issued a cellphone alert to area residents about 6:30 a.m. Monday, telling them to avoid the area.

Officials closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the center of the city.

Police later issued a cellphone alert saying one person "who we believe is responsible for the shootings" was in custody. The person's name was not released.

"This is an active investigation with multiple areas of the Langley City and Langley Township closed to the public," police said.