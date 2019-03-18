Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 18, 2019, 11:05 AM GMT / Updated March 18, 2019, 11:09 AM GMT By Rachel Elbaum and Nick Bailey

Several people were injured in a shooting on a tram on Monday morning in the Dutch city of Utrecht, police said.

They are looking into the possibility that it was a terror attack, the police said in a tweet.

Three trauma helicopters were dispatched to the scene and the area was cordoned off. Police appealed to the public to stay away from the area to allow the first responders to do their work.

Further details were not immediately available.

Utrecht is located about 25 miles southeast of Amsterdam.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for more details.