IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Several' people killed in Norway bow and arrow attacks, police say

The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of around 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, police said.
Image: Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, on Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, on Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix via AP
/ Source: Reuters
By Reuters

OSLO — Several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.

"The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

"Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas said. He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality of around 28,000 people in southeastern Norway, police said.

Norway's minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland, has received updates on the attacks and was closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said.

Reuters