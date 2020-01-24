Morning Rundown: Impeachment recap, coronavirus latest, Houston explosion and Antonio Brown turns himself in

Several wounded after shooting in southern Germany

A large police operation was underway in the small town of Rot am See in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, Aalen police said in a tweet.
Image: Shooting in in Rot am See
Police secures the area after several people were injured in a shooting in Rot am See in southwestern Germany, on Jan. 24, 2020.Oliver Stroebel / Reuters

By Patrick Smith

Several people are wounded after a shooting in southern Germany on Friday, police said.

A large police operation was underway in the small town of Rot am See in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, Aalen police said in a tweet.

The suspect has been arrested and police are not searching for anyone else.

According to initial investigations, police said, there was likely a relationship between the shooter and the victims.

This is a developing story — check back here for updates.

