Several wounded after shooting in southern Germany

By Patrick Smith
Several people are wounded after a shooting in southern Germany on Friday, police said.
A large police operation was underway in the small town of Rot am See in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, Aalen police said in a tweet.
The suspect has been arrested and police are not searching for anyone else.
According to initial investigations, police said, there was likely a relationship between the shooter and the victims.
This is a developing story — check back here for updates.