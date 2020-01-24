BREAKING: Second coronavirus case confirmed in the U.S., CDC reports

Multiple dead after shooting in southern Germany, police say

A large police operation was underway in the small town of Rot am See in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, Aalen police said in a tweet.
Image: Rot am See
Police cars are seen at the site where a shooter launched an assault on Jan. 24, 2020 in the town of Rot am See in southwestern Germany.Sebastian Gollnow / AFP - Getty Images

By Patrick Smith

Multiple people are dead and others wounded after a shooting in southern Germany on Friday, police said.

In a brief statement police said: "On Friday, around 12:45 p.m. in front of and inside a building on Bahnhofstrasse, several people were injured and killed by gunfire."

The suspect has been arrested and police are not searching for anyone else.

According to initial investigations, police said, there was likely a relationship between the shooter and the victims.

A press conference is scheduled for later Friday.

This is a developing story — check back here for updates.

