Nearly three dozen people aboard an Air Canada flight to Australia were injured by severe turbulence that forced pilots to land in Honolulu on Thursday, the airline said.
Flight 33, scheduled to go from Vancouver to Sydney touched down at Honolulu International Airport at 6:45 a.m. local time due to "un-forecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii," according to an Air Canada statement.
"After examination it now appears that 35 customers sustained minor injuries," the airline said.
The Boeing 777-200 carried 269 passengers and 15 crew. It wasn't immediately clear when the passengers would be able to resume their journey.
Flight 33 departed Vancouver International Airport at 12:33 a.m. on Thursday for the scheduled 15 1/2-hour journey.