Shakira says wild boars attacked her, stole her purse in Barcelona park

"Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag," Shakira told her more than 70 million Instagram followers as she held up her torn bag.
Shakira attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2017.Ruben Sprich / Reuters file
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Shakira said a pair of wild boars attacked her and snatched her purse while she was walking in a park in Spain with her son.

The Grammy-winning singer recounted the ordeal on Wednesday in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story.

Images and videos shared to Instagram stories disappear after 24 hours, but the BBC reported she was in a park in Barcelona at the time of the incident.

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," Shakira said. "They've destroyed everything."

She then nudged Milan, her 8-year-old son, to weigh in on the attack.

"Milan tell the truth," she said to him. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

The BBC reported that Barcelona has had an influx of wild boars in recent years. The animals are attracted to cities, where they live off food scraps.

