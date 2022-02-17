The Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists accused each other of being behind a flare-up in the long-running conflict in the country's east Thursday, further stoking tensions after the United States and its allies disputed Moscow's claims of a pullback from around its neighbor's borders.
Kyiv's forces said artillery shells fired by the Moscow-backed rebels hit a kindergarten and injured three people, while the separatists accused Ukraine's army of firing on the territory they control.
As tensions rose again on the frontlines of a conflict that has been ongoing since 2014, the West warned anew that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. Washington and NATO accused Moscow of misleading the world with "false" claims it was pulling back some troops, saying they had in fact seen an increase in the military buildup that has fueled the monthslong crisis.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine has been closely watched over fears it could become a flashpoint and source of potential escalation in the broader standoff, which has seen Russia deploy more than 150,000 troops to converge around Ukraine on three sides while issuing demands to the U.S. and NATO.
Sporadic firing in the area is not unusual, but comes amid western warnings that Russia could use an escalation in the area, or stage a “false flag” operation, as justification for an invasion.
On Thursday, the Ukrainian army said a kindergarten in territory under Kyiv’s control was shelled with heavy artillery weapons by the separatist forces. Three employees at the kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska were injured, the army’s statement said, and half of the town was left without electricity as the result of shelling elsewhere.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that the town was shelled “with heavy weapons from the occupied territory of the Donbas,” calling on foreign partners to condemn the incident.
Meanwhile, Moscow-backed separatists in the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People’s Republic" accused Ukrainian soldiers of firing on their territory four times in the past 24 hours, Reuters reported. In a statement, the separatists said Ukrainian forces had used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents, according to Reuters.
The details of the incidents reported from each side could not be independently confirmed by NBC News.
Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops in Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk since 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea and backed the breakaway forces. The violence has killed some 14,000 people and remains unresolved. There have been a series of shaky ceasefires in place, but occasional firing and casualties continue.
Russia has previously accused Kyiv of preparing a provocation in the area to take back the territory by force.
The incidents come amid a dispute over Russian claims of a drawdown around Ukraine that have lowered hopes of a potential de-escalation.
Moscow announced earlier in the week that it was pulling back some of its troops from near Ukraine’s borders, but Washington and its allies said there was no proof of the Russian claims.
“We now know it was false,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters Wednesday night, adding that as many as 7,000 troops have joined the Russian contingent in recent days.
The official said troops were arriving as recently as Wednesday and Moscow could launch a false pretext to invade Ukraine at any moment.
Russia has consistently denied it has any plans to attack its neighbor.
Ukraine holds national day of unity amid tensions with RussiaFeb. 16, 202200:58
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that Russia had “increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also dismissed the Russian claims.
His defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said Wednesday that Kyiv has not recorded any actual withdrawal of Russia troops.
“Small units are indeed withdrawn for the sake of appearance, but to say that this is a total or even significant withdrawal of troops — no, this is not happening,” Reznikov said.