Shooting near Drake's Toronto mansion leaves man injured

A shooting near Drake's Toronto mansion early Tuesday morning left one person seriously injured, police said.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. near Bayview and Lawrence avenues, police said in a post on X.

An unidentified man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, according to authorities.

A representative for the Toronto-born rapper, who has made headlines recently over a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, said Drake was not injured.

Police have not provided further details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.