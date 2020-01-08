One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at a home in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, police said.
The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, according to Ottawa police.
When police arrived at the home they found four people inside with gunshot wounds, police said at a brief news conference. One person died at the scene, and the three other were taken to hospitals in serious condition.
Authorities were still looking for the shooter.
"A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area," police said in an earlier tweet.
The Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent out a message to federal government employees warning them to "be vigilant," CBC News reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.