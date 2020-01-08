Shooting in Ottawa, Canada: 1 person killed, 3 injured in a home, police say

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a home in Canada's capital city. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Image: Ottawa shooting
Police inspect the scene of a shooting in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 8, 2020.David Reevely / The Canadian Press via AP

By Minyvonne Burke

One person was killed and three others injured, including a teenage boy, in what police called a targeted shooting Wednesday morning at a home in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, according to Ottawa police.

When police arrived at the home, they found four people inside with gunshot wounds, police said at a brief news conference. One person died at the scene, police said. A 15-year-old boy was taken to CHEO, a pediatric hospital and research center, in stable condition, a hospital spokesperson said.

Two others were also taken to hospitals, according to police.

Authorities said on Twitter that they were still looking for the suspect and "believe that the shooting was targeted."

"A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area," police said in an earlier tweet.

The Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent out a message to federal government employees warning them to "be vigilant," CBC News reported.

