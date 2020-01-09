Shooting in Ottawa, Canada: 1 person killed, 3 injured in a home, police say

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. at a home in Canada's capital city. Police are still searching for the shooter.
Image: Ottawa shooting
Police inspect the scene of a shooting in downtown Ottawa on Jan. 8, 2020.David Reevely / The Canadian Press via AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

One person was killed and three others injured, including a teenage boy, in what police called a targeted shooting Wednesday morning at a home in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, according to Ottawa police.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

When police arrived, they found four people inside with gunshot wounds, police said at a brief news conference. One person died at the scene, police said.

Two others were also taken to hospitals, according to police.

Authorities said on Twitter that they were still looking for the suspect and "believe that the shooting was targeted."

The three wounded people were identified by Ottawa police as a 15-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, and they were hospitalized in serious condition.

The person who was killed was identified as Manyok Akol, 18, of Ottawa. The shooting happened at “at a short-term rental (with Airbnb),” police said in the statement.

The Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent out a message to federal government employees warning them to "be vigilant," CBC News reported.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.