One person was killed and three others injured, including a teenage boy, in what police called a targeted shooting Wednesday morning at a home in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Gilmour Street, near Parliament Hill, where the Canadian Parliament is located, according to Ottawa police.
When police arrived, they found four people inside with gunshot wounds, police said at a brief news conference. One person died at the scene, police said.
Two others were also taken to hospitals, according to police.
Authorities said on Twitter that they were still looking for the suspect and "believe that the shooting was targeted."
The three wounded people were identified by Ottawa police as a 15-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, and they were hospitalized in serious condition.
The person who was killed was identified as Manyok Akol, 18, of Ottawa. The shooting happened at “at a short-term rental (with Airbnb),” police said in the statement.
The Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent out a message to federal government employees warning them to "be vigilant," CBC News reported.