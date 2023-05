MEXICO CITY — Authorities say they are investigating an apparent gunfight at an off-road vehicle rally in Mexico’s Baja California state that left 10 people dead and others wounded.

Videos posted on social media showed heavy shooting at the rally in an area of Ensenada and at least three bodies lying on the ground.

“Unfortunately, what happened during the tour was not in our hands,” event organizers said in a statement. “We are wholeheartedly sorry for the losses and their families. Our sincere condolences. We are as baffled as all of you since we have nothing to do with what happened.”

The shooting, which took place early Saturday afternoon, provoked an intense mobilization of units of the army, navy, and state and local police.

Baja California officials say gunmen in one vehicle opened fire on people and vehicles at the rally. State prosecutor Ricardo Iván Carpio said that vehicle was found to have “perforations from gunshots and traces of blood inside.”

The state prosecutor’s office said there was evidence of crossfire suggesting it was a confrontation between members of organized crime groups.

Authorities said the suspects have not been found, according to NBC San Diego. The identities of the victims and the conditions of those wounded have not been released.