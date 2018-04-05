Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Siberian governor Aman Tuleyev resigns after devastating mall fire that killed 64

The dead included 41 children. The governor, Aman Tuleyev, had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

by Associated Press /
Governor of the Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev speaks during a meeting in Kemerovo, Russia on March 7, 2018.Maxim Lisov / Reuters file

MOSCOW — The Kremlin says the governor of the Siberian region where a shopping center fire killed 64 people has resigned.

The statement Sunday said Aman Tuleyev had offered his resignation and that it was accepted by President Vladimir Putin. Tuleyev had headed the Kemerovo region for more than 20 years.

A March 25 fire at a four-story shopping mall in the regional capital, also called Kemerovo, prompted thousands of people to demonstrate last week, calling for regional officials' resignations and alleging widespread corruption and incompetency.

At least 50 killed in Siberian shopping mall inferno

Seven people have been arrested in the case, including the woman who headed the local building inspection agency when the mall was constructed. Fire survivors say the mall's fire alarm system did not work during the blaze.

The dead included 41 children.

