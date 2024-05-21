At least one dead after 'severe turbulence' hit flight from London to Singapore

At least one person died and several more were injured when a plane was hit by “severe turbulence,” Singapore Airlines said in a statement Tuesday.

The London to Singapore flight was diverted to Thailand's capital Bangkok, landing there at 3:45 p.m. local time (4:45 a.m. ET), said the statement published on Facebook.

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board,” the statement added.

The company provided did not provide any details about how many passengers were injured or how seriously hurt they were.

But the airline offered its “deepest condolences to the family of the deceased” and said it was working with Thai authorities to “provide the necessary medical assistance,” while also sending the company’s own team to Bangkok to assist.

This is a breaking story, check back here for updates soon.