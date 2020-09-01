Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — Appropriation or appreciation?

Critics called the outfit choice by the "Hello" chanteuse, Adele, cultural appropriation on Tuesday, saying that in the current political environment of Black Lives Matter, the British singer's decision was "tone deaf."

Others, meanwhile, have come to Adele's defense, arguing that she was showing appreciation for Black culture and should "forget the haters."

The award-winning artist, who has lost a dramatic amount of weight in recent months, showed off an outfit wearing a Jamaican flag-printed bra with her blonde hair twisted into Bantu knots — a traditional African hairstyle — on her Instagram page late Sunday.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," the singer wrote in reference to the event that celebrates Britain's Afro-Caribbean community in the capital each summer, cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adele's post racked-up more than 5 million "likes" online and sparked front-page headlines in British tabloids on Tuesday.

"It's just a step too far ... You're trying too hard, sis," said Rheana Petgrave, 25, a creative professional in London with Jamaican roots.

"Carnival is such a special thing ... It's one of our informal ties back to the island," said Petgrave, also known as "Yardie Hijabi" who told NBC News she found the photo "offensive," and that Adele should have used her platform more wisely.