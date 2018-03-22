Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LONDON — Russia on Thursday condemned a remark by Britain’s foreign minister as “disgusting” for saying President Vladimir Putin will try to use this summer's World Cup soccer tournament in Russia to burnish his country's image the way Hitler did when Germany hosted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

"It’s an utterly disgusting statement which is unworthy of a foreign minister, of any country,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday. “It's insulting and unacceptable."

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks in Parliament on Wednesday. PRU / via AFP - Getty Images

The escalating fight between Moscow and London, which follows the poisoning of Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent, has diplomatic implications for the United States. Washington has already been the target of official Russian snark over the issue.

Skripal and daughter, Yulia, are in critical condition after they collapsed on a bench in Salisbury, southwest England, on March 4.

Britain blames Russia for the attack — the first known offensive use of a nerve toxin in Europe since World War II — and has expelled 23 of its diplomats. Russia denies the accusations, and has taken retaliatory steps.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tweeted Wednesday that “logic and evidence” show that Russia was behind the poisoning and called Moscow’s denials “absurd.”

Russia’s embassy in the United States responded in a public Facebook post by accusing Nauert of “incompetent reasoning.”