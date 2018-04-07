Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LONDON — Russian soccer fans heading to London have been warned not to joke with U.K. immigration officers amid a spy poisoning case that has left relations between the countries at a low not seen since the height of the Cold War.

Around 500 supporters of CSKA Moscow are expected to travel to the British capital for the first match of a Europa League quarterfinal against Arsenal on Thursday.

The U.K. has blamed Russia for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last month in the city of Salisbury. President Vladimir Putin has called such the accusations “nonsense.”

The tensions prompted the Russian Embassy in the U.K. to issue a warning, asking soccer fans to respect British laws due to what it called “an anti-Russian campaign being conducted in the U.K.”

“During passport control, we ask that you answer any questions about the purpose of your visit in a clear and relevant manner. No jokes please,” the memo on the embassy’s website added.

“To avoid provocation towards Russian citizens,” the memo continues, “we are calling on fans to avoid conflicts with authorities and local residents, and to behave yourself with our inherent dignity.”