Slovak PM Fico between life and death after shooting, Hungary PM says

The shooting was the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years, and has drawn international condemnation.
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in Brussels earlier this year.Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP via Getty Images
By Reuters

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is between life and death two days after an assassination attempt that sent shock waves across Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

The shooting was the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader for more than 20 years, and has drawn international condemnation.

Political analysts and lawmakers say it has exposed an increasingly febrile and polarized political climate both in Slovakia and across Europe.

“We are praying for the prime minister and root for Slovakia,” Orban said. “We wish him a speedy recovery and return to work. Robert Fico is between life and death.”

Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile. (Radovan Stoklasa/TASR via AP)
Bodyguards hurry Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to a vehicle after he was shot and injured in Handlova on Wednesday.Radovan Stoklasa / TASR via AP

Orban said even if Fico recovers, he would be out of work for months at a critical time in the run-up to European Parliament elections due early next month.

“We are facing an election that will decide not just about members of European Parliament but along with the U.S. election can determine the course of war and peace in Europe,” Orban said.

“In that situation we would have badly needed Robert Fico and a pro-peace Slovakia.


