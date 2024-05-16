Slovakia's populist prime minister was in "very serious" condition, officials said Thursday, after being shot multiple times in an attempted assassination that sent shockwaves across the small central European country and the broader continent.
But while Robert Fico's condition had stabilized, the incident left Europe to confront what appeared to be a rare outbreak of political violence in a region increasingly polarized by intense divisions.
Fico was rushed to a hospital and "fighting for his life" on Wednesday after he was shot multiple times in what his party said was an "attempted assassination," with a suspect detained at the scene in a town northeast of the capital, Bratislava.
By Thursday morning, Fico's condition appeared to have improved after hours of surgery. “His condition is stabilized but is truly very serious, he will be in the intensive care unit,” said Miriam Lapunikova, director of the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Fico was rushed after being shot while greeting the public following a government meeting.
Fico has long been a divisive but dominant figure in Slovakia. He served as prime minister for longer than any other leader in the country, and returned to power after his leftist-populist Smer party won an election last September on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.
Fico's government has drawn criticism from within the European Union, of which he is a staunch critic, for his stance on the war in Ukraine. And at home opposition parties have led mass protests over issues including corruption and plans to take control of public media.
A precise motive in Wednesday's shooting remains unclear, but Slovakian Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok said an initial investigation had found a "clear political motivation."
Slovakian President Zuzana Čaputová said the shooting was “first and foremost an attack on a human being — but it’s also an attack on democracy,” while some of Fico’s allies accused his liberal critics of stoking negative sentiment toward the prime minister.
“Violence is absolutely unacceptable. Hate speech and rhetoric full of hate, which we witness across society, leads to hateful acts,” Čaputová said, adding: “Please, let us stop this.”
She urged the public not to “pass quick judgments” as officials awaited further information on the suspect’s motive from law enforcement.
The main opposition party canceled a planned protest and condemned the shooting, while calling on "all politicians to refrain from any expressions and steps which could contribute to further increasing the tension.”
The Slovak government said an extraordinary meeting of its security council would take place in Bratislava Thursday morning following the attempt on Fico’s life.
The attack marked the most serious threat to the life of a European leader in decades. More recently, former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe was assassinated at a campaign event in July 2022.
Despite Fico's controversial status, leaders across Europe condemned the attack, while officials and analysts voiced concern that deepening political divides might be leading the continent down a dangerous path.
"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X. "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good," she said.
"Violence must not be existant in European politics," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a post on X on Wednesday, calling the attempt on Fico’s life a “cowardly attack."
Simon Harris, Ireland's taoiseach, or prime minister, called the assault a "shocking and vile attack on democracy" in a post on X, with leaders across Europe echoing similar sentiments.
"Shots at Robert are shots at freedom and democracy," Serbian Prime Minister Miloš Vučević said in a separate post, adding: "There cannot be any place for violence in politics."
Political experts and pro-democracy advocates in Europe also weighed in, warning of concerns around the future of democratic discourse across the continent.
"Politicians & journalists are key pillars of our democratic systems. When they are targeted by any kind of violence or intimidation, we all lose. Democracy loses," wrote Ricardo Borges de Castro, a senior adviser to the European Policy Center.
"We strongly condemn the attempted assassination of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and call for a swift, impartial investigation into today’s attack," Freedom House, a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., said Wednesday, just days after posting an analysis on how Fico's Smer party "posed challenges to democratic resilience."
"Such brazen political violence is completely unacceptable in any context," said Freedom House, which Russia designated an "undesirable" organization earlier this month, effectively banning anyone from working or collaborating with the group.