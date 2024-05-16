Slovakia's populist prime minister was in "very serious" condition, officials said Thursday, after being shot multiple times in an attempted assassination that sent shockwaves across the small central European country and the broader continent.

But while Robert Fico's condition had stabilized, the incident left Europe to confront what appeared to be a rare outbreak of political violence in a region increasingly polarized by intense divisions.

Fico was rushed to a hospital and "fighting for his life" on Wednesday after he was shot multiple times in what his party said was an "attempted assassination," with a suspect detained at the scene in a town northeast of the capital, Bratislava.

By Thursday morning, Fico's condition appeared to have improved after hours of surgery. “His condition is stabilized but is truly very serious, he will be in the intensive care unit,” said Miriam Lapunikova, director of the F.D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica, where Fico was rushed after being shot while greeting the public following a government meeting.

Fico has long been a divisive but dominant figure in Slovakia. He served as prime minister for longer than any other leader in the country, and returned to power after his leftist-populist Smer party won an election last September on a pro-Russian and anti-American platform.

Fico's government has drawn criticism from within the European Union, of which he is a staunch critic, for his stance on the war in Ukraine. And at home opposition parties have led mass protests over issues including corruption and plans to take control of public media.