Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico shot and injured, local news agency reports

The populist prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The Slovakian president, Zuzana Čaputová, condemned what she called a "brutal and reckless attack" in a post on X shortly after the news broke.

Lubos Blaha, vice-chairman of the central European country's parliament, said that Fico was shot and injured, according to Slovak news agency TASR. A TASR reporter said that several shots were fired in the town of Handlova, about 110 miles northeast of the capital Bratislava.

Fico was greeting members of the public after a government meeting, the news agency reported.

NBC News has not independently verified the reports.

Fico was elected in October last year as leader of the leftist Smer party, meaning direction, standing on a pro-Russian and anti-American populist platform.

This is a breaking story, check back here for updates soon.