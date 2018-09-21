Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — A judge has sentenced a Snapchat addict to 14 years in prison for orchestrating the killing of her sometime boyfriend and posting a video of him as he lay dying on a west London street.

Judge Michael Topolski described Fatima Khan, 21, as "cold and callous" for filming Afghan asylum-seeker Khalid Safi, 18, after he was stabbed and subsequently posting it on social media in December 2016.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell says she lured Safi to a pre-arranged spot with a suspect named in court as Raza Khan.

He says that as Safi "lay dying after being stabbed, her first thought was to capture the moment for social media."

She was found guilty of manslaughter.

Police continue to search for Khan.