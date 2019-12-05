South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu in hospital

The 88-year-old used the pulpit to preach against the injustices of white minority rule as Anglican archbishop of Cape Town.
Image: Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu in Cape Town
Archbishop Emeritus and Nobel Laureate Desmond Tutu in Cape Town on April 27, 2019.Rodger Bosch / AFP - Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Reuters

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's anti-apartheid struggle, has been admitted to hospital for the treatment of an infection, his office said Wednesday.

"The Archbishop has been hospitalized several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition," the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement, without providing further detail.

The 88-year-old, who as Anglican archbishop of Cape Town used the pulpit to preach against the injustices of white minority rule during the apartheid era, has battled prostate cancer for years and has largely withdrawn from public life.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

Reuters